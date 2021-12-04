Police searching for missing 82-year-old from Kitchener
Police are asking for the public's help in locating an 82-year-old man from Kitchener.
In a tweet, officials say Donald White was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday and could be in the Brantford or Hamilton areas. Police didn't specify where White was last seen before his disappearance.
White is described as:
- 5'7''
- 190 lbs
- Brown eyes
- White hair
- Sometimes wears glasses
- Possibly wearing black jacket with orange sleeves
Police add that White was driving a 2014 Toyota Rav 4 with licence plates reading BZLF 549.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo regional police.
MISSING:
Donald White, 82, from Kitchener. Seen yesterday at 9 pm. Is 5'7", 190 lbs, brown eyes & white hair. Sometimes wears glasses. Possibly wearing black jacket, orange sleeves.
Driving a 2014 Toyota Rav 4, plates: BZLF 549. Maybe in Brantford or Hamilton.
Call with info. pic.twitter.com/pW6gMNaGUR
-
Omicron variant cases detected in Ottawa and driver packs a van full of packages: Top five stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
-
The shooter 'methodically and deliberately' fired at students. A timeline of a school shooting tragedyAuthorities say at least 30 shots were fired, killing four students and wounding six other teenagers along with one teacher before the alleged shooter -- a student at Oxford High school -- was detained by police with rounds still in his handgun.
-
Local students helping new CanadiansA local group of young students is helping new Canadians.
-
New Brunswick to enter level one of COVID-19 winter plan at midnightNew Brunswick will enter into level one of its COVID-19 winter action plan as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
-
Naden Band's 'Home for the Holidays' concerts support Salvation Army toy driveThe Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Christmas concerts are back this year with two live performances in support of the Salvation Army’s annual toy drive.
-
Edmontonians lukewarm about tax increase, survey shows one-third OK with 1.8 per cent hikeA survey shows more than half of Edmontonians do not want to see a tax increase or would prefer a decrease.
-
Investigation ongoing into robbery at northeast Calgary vape shopPolice are looking for suspects after they say a smoke and vape shop was robbed at gunpoint on Friday evening.
-
'Barge Chilling Park': Vancouverites posting online reviews of the grounded barge on Sunset BeachThe wayward barge that has been stranded on Vancouver's Sunset Beach since mid-November's historic storm is earning rave reviews online.
-
Affordable housing lodge for Metis elders opens in SaskatoonMetis elders in Saskatoon will now have a place to call home.