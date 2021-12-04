Police searching for missing 82-year-old from Kitchener

Police are asking for the public's help in locating an 82-year-old man from Kitchener.

In a tweet, officials say Donald White was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday and could be in the Brantford or Hamilton areas. Police didn't specify where White was last seen before his disappearance.

White is described as:

5'7''

190 lbs

Brown eyes

White hair

Sometimes wears glasses

Possibly wearing black jacket with orange sleeves

Police add that White was driving a 2014 Toyota Rav 4 with licence plates reading BZLF 549.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo regional police.

