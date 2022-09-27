Police searching for missing inmate from Sask. Penitentiary

Police are searching for an inmate who went missing from Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

Staff at the facility noticed Johnathan Jeffery Kessel was not accounted for during the 11:50 a.m. count Sept. 27.

In a news release, Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said it contacted the Prince Albert Police Service and Prince Albert RCMP. A warrant was issued for Kessel’s arrest.

“CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible,” CSC said in the news release.

He is described as 30 years old, five feet 10 inches tall and 194 pounds with a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.

Kessel was serving a two-year sentence for robbery.