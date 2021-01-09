Police are asking the public for help finding 26-year-old Steven LaPierre from Pugwash, N.S.

Cumberland District RCMP say LaPierre was last seen walking near Cheryl’s Bakery on Main Street in Pugwash near the bridge, Friday around two in the afternoon.

He’s described as white, 6 feet tall, and about 300 lbs. Police say he was last seen wearing a dark grey, hooded coat, grey toque, blue jeans and light coloured boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumberland County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.