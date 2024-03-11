Police searching for missing senior with Alzheimer's
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing senior citizen with Alzheimer's and Diabetes.
According to South Simcoe Police, 73-year-old Federico Drogo was seen leaving his home in the area of Webster Boulevard and 6th Line around 9:45 a.m. Monday.
Police say that was the last time he was home.
However, there's information suggesting that he may have been in the Rutherford Road and Velmar Drive area around 5:15 p.m. the same day.
Police and his family are concerned for Drogo's well-being, adding he has Alzheimer's and Diabetes, the latter of which requires daily medication.
He is described as five feet five inches tall, with short grey hair, brown eyes, and glasses. He may have been wearing a blue winter jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141.
