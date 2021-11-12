Police searching for missing teen in Cambridge

Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teen last seen in Cambridge.

In a tweet posted at 12:45 a.m. Friday, Waterloo regional police say 16-year-old Megan Machado-Lopez was last seen in the area of Rouse Avenue, although they don’t say when. They add there is concern for her well-being.

The teen is described as:

Average build

Blonde hair

Brown eyes

Possibly wearing black pants and a grey shirt

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.

