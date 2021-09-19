Police searching for missing teen in Kitchener
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Waterloo Regional Police are searching for 17-year-old Uriah Corbyn who was last seen in Kitchener on Sept. 17.
Police say Corbyn was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, white undershirt, black pants and carrying a grey backpack and black and red gym bag.
There is concern for his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
MISSING: Uriah Corbyn, 17. Last seen Sept 17 in Kitchener wearing a black hooded sweater, white undershirt, black pants and carrying a grey backpack and black and red gym bag. There is concern for his well-being. If you have any information please call police at 519-570-9777 pic.twitter.com/5wWkHEAvLF— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) September 19, 2021
-
'We are celebrating his life': Couple giving friends and family the chance to say goodbyeAn Airdrie couple held a celebration of life after one of them received news his cancer had progressed.
-
Fire nearly destroys neighbouring garages and vehiclesAn afternoon fire damaged two detached garages and the vehicles inside Sunday.
-
Inspiring women to become firefighters, giving them a taste of the jobEdmonton Fire Rescue Services hosted a weekend camp, hoping to inspire women to want to join the service and show them that they can.
-
Battlegrounds in B.C. could swing the balance of power in electionAs polls close across the country Monday evening and the vote tally begins, a handful of tight races in British Columbia could determine which party seizes power, or whether Canada will have a minority or majority government.
-
Waterloo man with cerebral palsy finishes Terry Fox RunA Waterloo man with cerebral palsy was celebrating Sunday, after he successfully completed the Terry Fox Run.
-
Proof of vaccination: Social media video shows customer arguing with staff, other customers at B.C. restaurantSocial media video appears to show a woman arguing with staff and other customers at a B.C. restaurant about the province's proof of vaccination requirements, describing the enforcement as "tyranny."
-
Historic human remains found at dam site: Peguis First Nation ChiefA First Nation chief said the discovery of human remains at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam site in Lockport, Man. is further evidence of the dark history between Indigenous People and colonial policy.
-
‘Bubble Lady’ uses soapy creations to connect with residents in GuelphA Guelph woman, known locally as the 'Bubble Lady', says her soapy creations have helped boost people’s moods during the pandemic.
-
Community of Hinton, Alta., mourns loss of mother and her 16-month-oldJerry Melvin, a resident of Hinton for 65 years, gently placed a teddy bear at a growing makeshift memorial outside an apartment complex in the community Sunday afternoon.