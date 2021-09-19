Police searching for missing teen in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are searching for 17-year-old Uriah Corbyn who was last seen in Kitchener on Sept. 17.

Police say Corbyn was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, white undershirt, black pants and carrying a grey backpack and black and red gym bag.

There is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

