Police searching for owner of WWII medals recovered during break and enter investigation

Waterloo regional police are seeking the public's assistance is identifying the owner of three World War II medals recovered during a break and enter investigation.

Police said they received a report of a break and enter at a residence in the area of Thaler and Kinzie Avenues on Sunday around 10:30 p.m.

According to a release, officers located a man inside the residence. He allegedly fled the home but was arrested "after a short foot pursuit."

Police said the man was found in possession of break and enter tools, identify documents and suspected fentanyl.

A 45-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges, including break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of break and enter tools, possession of drugs and two counts of possession of stolen identity documents.

The man was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Police said they also recovered three World War II Armed Forces services medals during the investigation. They are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the owner of the medals. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.