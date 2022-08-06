iHeartRadio

Police searching for person in images following Cambridge disturbance

Images of a person Waterloo regional police are looking to talk to. (Source: WRPS) (Aug. 6, 2022)

Waterloo regional police have released images of a person they're looking to talk to in connection to a reported physical altercation in Cambridge.

Officers were called to the disturbance around 8:15 a.m. Friday in the area of Hespeler Road and Eagle Road North.

A witness told police two people were involved in a physical altercation before they both fled prior to officers getting there.

Police are looking to talk to the person in the photos. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

