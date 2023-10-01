Police searching for semi driver after woman killed in crash north of Edmonton
A 60-year-old woman is dead after a crash near Hondo, Alta., on Sunday.
Police closed down Highway 44 around 6 p.m. while they investigated the crash in the area of Highway 2 and Township Road 684.
A spokesperson for Alberta RCMP says details about what they're calling a single-vehicle crash aren't being released but confirmed that police are also looking for a red semi truck pulling a flatbed loaded with industrial equipment that was in the area at the time.
"We're really just trying to get in touch with the driver of the vehicle to get more information with regards to what he could have seen during this event," Cpl. Matthew Howell told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.
Howell also confirmed that there were other people in the vehicle with the woman, but no other injuries were reported.
Hondo is an unincorporated community about 175 kilometres north of Edmonton.
Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to contact Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3999.
Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.P3Tips.com.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk
