Police searching for shooter who fired multiple rounds at vehicle in Castle Downs
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
Edmonton police are looking for information about a person who was behind the gun during a shooting in northwest Edmonton.
Officers were called to 115 Street and 153 Avenue around 6:05 p.m. on April 5.
Witnesses told investigators a male had fired multiple rounds at a vehicle, which then drove away.
No one was hurt.
Police believe the shooter ran away from the scene, but left the area in a 2006 to 2013 Chevy Impala, travelling east or south from the intersection of Castledowns Road and 153 Avenue.
He was Black, stood around 6'1", had an "athletic build," and was wearing black and white clothing with a multi-coloured scarf.
Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
