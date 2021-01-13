Nanaimo RCMP are on the lookout for a man who allegedly threatened a grocery store employee when he was confronted for shoplifting.

The incident occurred around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday at the Real Canadian Superstore, located at 6435 Metral Dr.

At the time, a man was spotted stealing a $150 blender. When a store employee confronted the man, he “made threats of bodily harm,” according to Nanaimo RCMP.

Security footage from the store then shows the man walking out of the building with the blender. After he exited, police say a witness followed the man from a distance and spotted him driving away in a burgundy Nissan Frontier pick-up truck.

Investigators describe the man as white male standing roughly 6’ tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds. At the time, he was wearing a grey jacket with a black hoodie underneath, a black baseball cap, a blue medical face mask and jeans.

Anyone with information on the man or the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.