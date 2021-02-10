Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday night in downtown Halifax.

Police say shortly after 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 9, a 85-year-old man was walking in the 5400-block of Spring Garden Road when he was approached by a man who demanded his wallet and backpack.

Police say the suspect took the backpack and fled the area on foot. The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid 40’s, approximately 5'10", thin face with two-day stubble and gray hair. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a dark-coloured parka with a hood over his head.

Anyone with information about the incident or video from the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.