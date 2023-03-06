Police searching for suspect after alleged road rage stabbing in Kitchener, Ont.

Waterloo regional police are searching for a man they believe stabbed another driver during a fight near Kitchener, Ont. intersection Monday night.

The incident saw a 24-year-old man taken to hospital with stab wounds. Police said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

According to police, it happened near Homer Watson Boulevard and Manitou Drive around 6 p.m.

“Given the level that this escalated to, again, one person was stabbed, it is a cause for concern,” WRPS Const. André Johnson said. “That’s why we’re appealing to the public or anyone with information to come forward.”

Police are describing the suspect as white, six feet tall, and with brown or black shoulder-length straight hair.

“When you are driving around and if you do happen to get into any altercations with another driver, just call police right away and report it, rather than trying to confront that situation,” const. Johnson said.

Their vehicle is described as a white Infinity Q50 that was last seen heading north on Homer Watson Blvd. around 6 p.m.

Anyone with dash camera footage or anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Young Drivers of Canada said it's important people keep their emotions in check when driving

“It’s much easier to say sometime than it is to do, but the phrase, ‘do not engage,’ has certainly served me well over the vast number of years that I’ve been driving. Do what you can to keep yourself safe,” Maria Bagdonas, operations manager, Young Drivers of Canada, said