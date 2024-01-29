Police searching for suspect after alleged robbery in Barrie plaza
A victim was reportedly robbed Sunday night in the parking lot of a Barrie plaza at Grove Street East and Johnson Street.
Police say the 26-year-old was attending a convenience store in the plaza. When he exited, an unknown male suspect allegedly threatened him with a knife and stole the victim's wallet before fleeing on foot.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The suspect was last seen running down a nearby walkway. The victim did not sustain any injuries.
Police describe the suspect as a five foot nine Black man in his early 20s with an average build.
He reportedly wore glasses, a face mask and a black winter coat.
A second male was seen with the suspect, but police say he was not involved in the robbery.
Police attended the convenience store following the incident and are attempting to locate video surveillance from nearby businesses that may help identify the armed suspect.
The investigation remains ongoing.
-
Drive-by shootings at 2 York Region theatres could be linked to similar incidents in Toronto, Peel: policePolice are investigating after two drive-by shootings occurred at movie theatres in York Region last week.
-
Man accused of murdering Calgary teen in 1976 will return to Calgary courtroomThe case of a 74-year-old man charged with the murder of a teen nearly 50 years ago will return to a Calgary courtroom.
-
Kenneth Law, charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder, faces direct indictmentThe case of an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives will proceed by direct indictment.
-
Flipping out: N.S., N.B. pinball champions head to North American tournamentTwo men from Nova Scotia are heading to Wisconsin for the North America pinball tournament.
-
Civic Works Committee approves $56M contracts for next 3 BRT phasesThe next three phases of bus rapid transit (BRT) in London, Ont. are about to get started. The Civic Works Committee approved three tender contracts during their meeting at City Hall Tuesday morning.
-
'Some wicked ones out there': Potholes appearing amid early thawThough spring is still several weeks away, many Winnipeg drivers may already be noticing major potholes around the city.
-
Crews respond to Cambridge house fireThe Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue.
-
2-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle in B.C.A two-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle on a rural property near Falkland, B.C., on Monday, according to authorities.
-
Brantford busts net nearly $1M in illegal drugsBrantford police have charged one person and seized almost a million dollars in illegal drugs as part of a trafficking investigation.