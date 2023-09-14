Police searching for suspect after man shot in head, stabbed during Moose Jaw home invasion

One suspect is in custody and one remains at large following a home invasion in Moose Jaw that saw a man shot in the head and stabbed.

The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) is searching for 29-year-old Gill Ryan Perreault who could be considered armed and dangerous.

Perreault is described as five foot, nine inches tall with brown eyes and black hair, according to a news release.

Officers were first called to the scene of a Moose Jaw home on the 1200 block of Irving Avenue at around 8 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Police found an injured 28-year-old man in the home. Officers learned that two men had broken into the home, armed with a shotgun and a knife.

The victim suffered a serious, non-life-threating gunshot wound to the head and was stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by EMS.

The two suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

MJPS officers arrested the first suspect without incident. The 28-year-old has been charged with breaking and entering, attempted murder and several firearms-related counts.

Perreault faces breaking and entering and attempted murder charges.

While searching the home in question, police seized one kilogram of fentanyl and $6,700 in Canadian currency.

The drugs retain a street value of around $400,000 according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or Perreault’s whereabouts is asked to contact MJPS or Crime Stoppers.