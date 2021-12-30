Police searching for suspect after robbery, assault at Westbrook LRT station
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Calgary police are searching for a suspect after a person was robbed and assaulted at the Westbrook LRT station Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to the station at 2:25 p.m., where they discovered the victim with serious injuries requiring medical attention.
The suspect is described as a male between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing a brown hoodie, black jacket and green pants with a white logo on the side, and black runners with white soles. He was described as balding with brown hair and a slim build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
