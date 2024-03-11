Police searching for suspect after robbery near Brantford

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Brant County are looking for a suspect after a reported robbery just outside the city of Brantford.

Officers were called to a business on Colborne Street West on Thursday just after 5 p.m.

They were told an unknown person carrying an edged weapon went into the store at 4:45 p.m. and demanded money.

Cash in hand, the suspect ran out to an older model tan or gold coloured Toyota four-door sedan, and drove off on Oakhill Drive.

The suspect is described as a 6’1” white male.

At the time he wore black sunglasses, black gloves, a black hoodie with a reflective yellow stripe on the shoulders, dark pants, and a black face covering.

No injuries were reported.