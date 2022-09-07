Police searching for suspect after shots fired during Highway 401 road rage incident

Police are searching for a driver who allegedly opened fire on Highway 401 Wednesday morning during an alleged case of road rage that resulted in a Pickering elementary school bring placed in hold and secure.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the eastbound collector lanes near Kennedy Road.

According to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, of the OPP, the victim said the driver of a Black BMW X5 rolled down the window. They then reportedly saw a gun and a heard a shot fired, he said.

No injuries have been reported.

“We’re following up on information on that suspect,” Schmidt said.

Parts of Highway 401 at Highway 404 and the Don Valley Parkway were closed earlier today for about an hour as police investigated. All highways reopened shortly after 1 p.m.

Durham police have confirmed to CP24 that their investigation into this shooting led them to a house in Pickering on Glengrove Road, which is Kingston and Liverpool roads. That part of the investigation resulted in the neighbouring Glengrove Public School being temporarily placed in hold and secure. The order was lifted around 1 p.m.

There is no confirmation at this point if any arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone with information about what happened is urged to contact Toronto OPP at 416-235-4981, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.