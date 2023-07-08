Police searching for suspect after transit sex assaults

Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in tracking down a sexual assault suspect after an incident on a transit bus last fall.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened October 26, 2022, when they met with the 23-year-old female victim.

She told police she was riding the bus around 9:15 a.m. near Portage Place when a man sat beside her and touched her in an inappropriate sexual manner. The victim recognized the man from a similar incident on another transit bus a few months earlier. Police say the victim was not physically injured during either assault.

The WPS sex crimes unit has released images of the suspect in hopes the public can help police track him down.

He is believed to be in his late fifties and approximately 6 feet tall with a heavy build. Police say the suspect wears prescription glasses and has balding, short dark hair and a moustache. The suspect’s appearance may have changed as some time has passed since the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-2987 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).