Police searching for suspect after 'unprovoked' stabbing in Mississauga

A male victim is fighting for his life in hospital after he was approached from behind by a stranger and stabbed in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon, Peel police say.

The victim was walking in the area of Hurontario Street, north of John Street, at around 4:30 p.m. when an unknown suspect approached him from behind and stabbed him, police said. The suspect then fled, heading south on Hurontario Street and east onto John Street.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital by paramedics and was then transferred to a trauma centre, where he remains in critical, but stable condition.

“At this time, police believe this to be an unprovoked attack,” Peel police said in a news release Wednesday. “The suspect is considered armed & dangerous. If you observe this man, please do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Police later identified the suspect as 34-year-old David Dytlow.

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern male, standing around five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine with a medium build. He was wearing a green, shiny puffy jacket, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.