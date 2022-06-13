Police searching for suspect following weekend standoff in south London

A London, Ont. man is wanted on numerous charges following a weapons investigation which culminated in a 12-hour-long standoff over the weekend, according to police.

Police say that on June 11 at approximately 2:30 a.m., an altercation took place inside a business located near the intersection of Commissioners Road East and Pond Mills Road where a firearm was reportedly discharged inside the business.

The incident later sparked a 12-hour-long standoff at a London townhouse complex on Shelborne Street where police called on a suspect wanted for their alleged involvement to exit the residence.

Police attended the scene in tactical gear and the public was asked to avoid the area.

However, by approximately 4:40 p.m. that afternoon, it was discovered that the suspect police were looking for was not inside the residence, and that he had fled the scene prior police arriving, according to police.

There were no reported injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Ryan Vernal, 22, of London has been charged with the following offences and there is a warrant out for his arrest:

Discharge a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm in a reckless manner

Possess restricted of prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Fail to comply with undertaking

Police say that Vernal has not yet been located in connection to his alleged involvement in the incident and are requesting the public's assistance.

Members of the public are asked not to approach the accused if seen and to instead call 9-1-1 immediately.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police add that anyone with information to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).