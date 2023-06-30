Police searching for suspect in Point Douglas homicide investigation
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding a murder suspect after a woman was found dead in Point Douglas this week.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened June 26 around 9:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Henry Avenue. The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to a medical incident and found the deceased woman in the suite of a multi-room residence. They immediately called police.
The woman was taken to hospital for an autopsy. Her death has been deemed a homicide, Winnipeg's 18th of 2023.
Police have identified the victim as Falin Johnston, 28, of Winnipeg. Her family has been notified.
Investigators are looking for a woman they believe to be involved in the homicide. Rebecca Marina Flett, 40, of Winnipeg is wanted in connection with the incident.
Investigators believe she is actively evading police. She is described as five-foot-four, around 160 lbs with a medium build and long brown hair.
Anyone with information about the incident or Flett’s whereabouts can call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
-
Saskatoon has a museum devoted to the city's skateboarding historyA former pro skateboarder has opened a museum in Saskatoon to share his love of skating history.
-
A muggy, sticky, smoky, maybe stormy Canada Day in OttawaLocal residents and tourists alike will be hot, sticky, and sweaty while celebrating Canada's birthday in the nation's capital.
-
Books can no longer be tossed in Ottawa's black binThe city of Ottawa says as part of changes to Ontario's recycling programs, books are no longer accepted in the black box as of July 1.
-
Tens of thousands expected to attend Canada Day events in OttawaA sea of red and white will cover downtown Ottawa and several parks across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Canadian Blood Services kicks of summer-long campaign with help of Barrie first respondersBarrie's emergency service personnel are in a summer-long battle to see who can encourage the most new blood donors.
-
Man charged with indignity to body after Toronto filmmaker found deadA man has been charged with indignity to body after a Toronto filmmaker was found dead in a compactor earlier this month.
-
B.C. emergency services 'in a much stronger position' ahead of long weekend surgeBritish Columbia’s two key emergency agencies say they are prepared for an anticipated surge of demand over what’s traditionally one of the busiest long weekends of the year, with the forecast calling for warm weather.
-
Strawberry season struggles across the MaritimesExperts in both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia say this years berry season has brought barriers, but they’re still managing to pick a delicious crop.
-
Popular concert series returns to Sydney’s waterfrontRock The Dock in Sydney, N.S., was a hit back in the day and attracted thousands to the waterfront, and is making it's big return.