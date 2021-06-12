Police searching for suspect in Riverview area attack

The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a suspect after an attack in the Riverview area Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of an attack on the river walk in the 200 block of Churchill Drive around 6 p.m.



Police said a female was approached by an unknown man, who attempted to pull her to the ground. She was able to break free, and the suspect then ran away.

Police said the suspect is described as approximately 35 to 40 years old, about five feet 11 inches tall, with an average build. He has black hair with a buzz cut style, and was wearing a grey T-shirt, black cargo pants, a black mask, and black sunglasses.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911.