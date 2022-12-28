Police searching for suspect in road rage incident after Senators-Canadiens game
Ottawa police are looking to speak to witnesses to a road rage incident following an Ottawa Senators game outside Canadian Tire Centre two weeks ago, that left one person with serious injuries.
Police say two men were involved in an altercation near the 1000 block of Palladium Drive, near Cyclone Taylor Boulevard, at 10 p.m. on Dec. 14. The Senators had just hosted the Montreal Canadiens, beating them 3-2.
"A passenger in one of the vehicles attempted to put an end to the altercation however was struck by the driver before fleeing," police said on Wednesday.
"The hit-and-run left the passenger with serious injuries."
Police say investigators are looking to identify the driver of a red, 4-door Jeep Wrangler, believed to have a Quebec licence plate.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to the contact Ottawa Police West Criminal Investigations at 613-236-1222 ext. 2666.
