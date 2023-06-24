Police searching for suspect in West End stabbing
Editorial Producer
Dan Vadeboncoeur
A Winnipeg man is recovering in hospital after a stabbing in the West End early Saturday morning
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said they were called to the back lane of the 700 block of Wellington Avenue around 12:25 a.m.
There they found a man suffering from multiple injuries. He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable.
Investigators believe the victim may have been involved in a fight in the back lane of the 800 block of Home Street.
Police have no suspects. Anyone with information or video surveillance that may help is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
