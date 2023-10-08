Police searching for suspect sought after man assaulted in Toronto's King West area

Police are trying identify and locate a male suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a weapon investigation in Toronto’s King West area.

The incident happened early Sunday morning near King Street West and Portland Street.

Toronto police were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. for reports of an assault.

Investigators said that two men got into a physical confrontation where one person stabbed the other before fleeing the area.

Police have not released the severity of the victim's injuries.

The suspect is described as a male with a medium build and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a colourful button down t-shirt and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.