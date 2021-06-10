Police searching for suspects after man stabbed in another Lower Mainland campground assault

Another campground assault is under investigation in the Lower Mainland and this time, one man ended up in hospital with stab wounds.

The most recent assault happened in Golden Ears Provincial Park.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say on Wednesday at around 5:45 p.m, police were told about an altercation at the North Beach campground.

Mounties say a man and his family got into a verbal argument with a group of five men at a nearby campsite. The incident escalated and a 23-year-old man was stabbed twice and treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The five suspects, who police say were not registered campers, fled the scene in a black sedan. Police say it’s believed they were using the campsite to eat and drink.

Police are now asking for dash cam footage from around the time of the incident or the hours leading up to it.

The five men police are looking for are South Asian. One suspect in particular is described as tall with a skinny build, short dark hair and a stubble beard. He was wearing a black and purple LA Lakers ball cap and a black zip-up hoodie.

This is the third campground assault reported to RCMP in recent weeks.

On May 23, Mounties were called to an incident near Chehalis Lake after some people reportedly shot a pellet gun towards a campsite, pulled out a machete, assaulted a woman and demanded the family leave the area.

Another incident is alleged to have taken place May 21 at Harrison Lake where campers say they were bullied and threatened by a partying group. The campers told CTV they were confronted by a group shouting at them and saying the whole area had been reserved for more friends who were arriving. Part of that incident was caught on camera.

Meanwhile, anyone with information on the Golden Ears incident is asked to contact Cpl. Sunny Grewal at 604-463-6251.