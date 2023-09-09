iHeartRadio

Police searching for suspects after shooting in Bradford West Gwillimbury


A South Simcoe Police officer's badge is show in this undated photo. (CTV News/Christian D'Avino)

South Simcoe Police are searching for the suspects involved after a shooting in Bradford on Saturday.

Police were called to the Aishford Road and Langford Boulevard scene at around 2 p.m. after reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed a shooting occurred but said no known injuries or arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.  

