Police searching for suspects following break-in at Guelph business

Guelph police are investigating after a local business was broken into early Monday morning.

Officials say just before 2 a.m. the owner of a business on Speedvale Avenue East near Stevenson Street North contacted police to advise them of an alarm going off at the business.

Officers arrived a few minutes later to find a window smashed and some property scattered around.

Security video showed a grey pickup truck arriving at the business around 1:39 a.m.

In the video, two people from the truck were seen approaching the business, smashing the window with a hammer.

The first person is described as a heavyset Caucasian man. Police say he was wearing a beige or grey hoodie with a large logo on the front and had on a black ski mask.

The second suspect is believed to be a woman and police say she had a smaller build and was wearing all dark clothing with a black facemask.

Officials say that a short time after the burglary, officers were called to a nearby residential street where the involved pickup truck had been left running. They say the truck is believed to have been stolen.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.