Police searching for suspects in separate robbery and stabbing incidents

Winnipeg police are looking for suspects in two separate incidents in the city.

The first happened on Sept. 27 around 9:15 p.m. when police received reports of a robbery at a business with a gun.

Officers went to the 600 block of Sargent Avenue and the employees at the store said a man with a gun on his waist and a woman went into the restaurant and demanded cash before leaving the area.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police said no one had been arrested.

The second incident happened around 4 a.m. on Sept. 28, when officers responded to the 300 block of Dufferin Avenue for reports that a man had been stabbed.

Police said a man in his 30s was found suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition but has been upgraded to stable.

Investigators believe the man was stabbed after an altercation outside of a convenience store. Police said a bystander intervened and that the suspect left the area.

An arrest has not been made.

If anyone has information on either incident, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

TWO WINNIPEG MEN ARRESTED ON WEAPONS CHARGES

Two Winnipeg men are facing weapons charges after being arrested Tuesday morning.

Police received reports around 3:45 a.m. that two men were going through vehicles in the 400 block of Harbison Avenue West.

Investigators said a resident in the neighbourhood confronted the two men and believed they had a firearm.

Police found the two men nearby and they were taken into custody. Police said they had a weapon on them, but no firearm.

The men, both 18, are facing charges of possessing a weapon. One was taken into custody, while the other was released on an undertaking.

The charges against both men have not been proven in court.