Police searching for suspicious man who followed woman in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a suspicious man who tried to get a woman into his car.

Police said it happened around 8 a.m. Sunday morning near Waterloo's two universities. A woman was walking in the area of King Street North and University Avenue West, when she was approached by a man who kept trying to talk to her.

According to police, the man followed the woman in his vehicle and offered her a ride home. He approached the woman several times, before eventually leaving the area.

The man is described as black, in his 30’s, with a medium build and dark hair. He was wearing glasses and driving a dark blue sedan at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.



