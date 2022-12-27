Police searching for thief in Cambridge vehicle theft
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say is related to stealing an idle vehicle in Cambridge.
In a news release issued Monday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said they received a report of a stolen motor vehicle on Chalmers Street South around 5 p.m. on Nov. 21.
WRPS said the victim’s vehicle was left running in the driveway when it was stolen. The victim’s cell phone and wallet were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
According to WRPS, the suspect used the victim’s bank cards to make several fraudulent purchases throughout Guelph and Aberfoyle.
The abandoned vehicle was recovered in Guelph by police on Nov. 22 but the public is being asked to help identify the man in newly released photos.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the jobConst. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
-
Upbeat Canucks win third in a row by sinking Sharks 6-2After a horrendous start to the season, the Vancouver Canucks are ending the year on a positive note.
-
More than $140K worth of items stolen during Winnipeg break and entersA 40-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after more than $140,000 worth of items were stolen during several break-and-enters in the city over the last two months.
-
Severely injured woman dies in Lethbridge home, man arrestedA 59-year-old woman is dead and a 59-year-old man is in police custody following a Tuesday night police investigation at a Lethbridge home.
-
Saskatoon RCMP arrest youth for assault with weapon on Christmas EveA male youth is charged with assault with a weapon following a Christmas Eve clash outside a residence on Whitecap Dakota First Nation.
-
-
-
Canada Post halts deliveries in Sudbury and the Sault on WednesdayCanada Post has suspended delivery in Greater Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie Wednesday due to inclement weather and snow.
-
Calgary man faces impaired driving charges in Christmas Eve police pursuitA 51-year-old Calgary man faces several charges in connection with a Christmas Eve police pursuit spurred by suspected impaired driving.