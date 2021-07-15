Police searching for tuber that went missing on Lake Temagami

A search and recovery effort will continue Thursday on Lake Temagami after the rider of a water tube went missing.

Paramedics along with several police units were called to the lake shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a person was ejected from a tube being pulled by a boat after flipping during a ride. The individual could not be found.

The Ontario Provincial Police Underwater Search and Recovery Unit has been called in to help.

More details to follow as they become available.