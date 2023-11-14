Police searching for two trucks in Moose Factory death investigation

As the investigation continues into the death of a 21-year-old woman in Moose Factory last week, police are looking for information about two pickup trucks seen in the area.

Police were called to a Jaban Street home around 3 a.m. Nov. 7 where they found Loni Chum, of Moose Cree First Nation, with critical injuries.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance where she later died.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday night they are looking for information about two vehicles of interest that were seen in the area between 1 and 4 a.m. Nov. 7.

A red pickup truck was seen on the street where the incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. that same morning and a dark-coloured pickup truck was seen on the street about 10 minutes later.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

OPP has not confirmed the woman's cause of death.