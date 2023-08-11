Police searching for vehicle after pedestrian struck overnight in Orillia

Police are asking the public for help locating a vehicle after a pedestrian was hit overnight in Orillia.

Police were called to the scene of a crash on Mary Street just after 10:30 p.m., where officers found that a pedestrian had been struck. Police say they were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the vehicle continued to drive off after hitting the pedestrian.

The vehicle is described as a 2019 to 2023 Grey Ford Edge Titanium. Police believe it has damage on the front end.