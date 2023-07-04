Police searching for vehicle following serious crash near Kirkland Lake
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a vehicle in connection with a single-motor vehicle collision near Kirkland Lake that left two people with serious injuries Monday.
The crash happened on Highway 66 around 9 a.m. in Eby Township between Highway 11 and the town of Matachewan. The highway was closed for eight hours as police investigated what happened.
“Two occupants sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital where one individual was airlifted,” police said in a news release Tuesday.
The OPP is asking anyone who saw a grey Toyota Tacoma motor vehicle travelling east from Taylor Avenue in the Town of Kirkland Lake to Highway 66 towards Matachewan between 8-9 a.m. that day to contact them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
