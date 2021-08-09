Police searching for vehicle in area of Cambridge shooting earlier this month

Waterloo regional police are searching for a white Lexus IS 250 that was in the area of Mercer Road and Magor Drive in Cambridge during a shooting on Aug. 1.

According to police, investigators would like to speak with the people associated with the car. They say the vehicle was in the area around 10 p.m. at the time of the shooting.

The car is similar to the Lexus in the above photo.

Anyone with information about the vehicle, or anyone who saw it during the incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.