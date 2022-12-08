Police searching for victim after stabbing spree in October

Four people have been charged after a series of stabbings in October, and police are looking for an additional victim.

A 57-year-old man was walking in the area of 99 Avenue and 104 Street around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 when he was confronted by two unknown men.

Police say the men pushed him to the ground and stabbed him repeatedly, while two other men stood by and watched.

The four men then ran northbound on 104 Street from 99 Avenue.

The victim yelled for help, and attracted the attention of bystanders, who performed first aid until emergency crews arrived.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

After the stabbing, police say the attackers came across a second man outside a building in the area of 100 Avenue, and attacked him without provocation, adding one of the men took out a knife and attempted to stab the victim.

A 23-year-old man and two 22-year-old men have been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, along with two counts of failure to comply with a sentence.

After the investigation, police determined there was another victim who was assaulted by the group who has not been identified.

They received a report that before the other assaults, the four suspects attacked another male in RJW Mather Memorial Park at 98 Avenue and 105 Street.

The victim is believed to have suffered stab wounds to his right side and back.

Because of the nature of the assault, police are concerned about the male’s wellbeing, and are asking him to come forward.

They have released still frames from security video of the man in an attempt to identify him.

Anyone with information about the victim is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.