Police searching for woman on bail who allegedly set Toronto apartment building on fire
Toronto police are searching for a woman who allegedly set an apartment building on fire last month after police say she failed to comply with her bail release order.
Police say Dustina Perez, 23, of Toronto, is currently before the courts on several charges. She was released from court with conditions. On Friday, at approximately 6:45 p.m. Perez allegedly breached a condition of her release order.
Police have been unable to locate Perez. She remains outstanding and is now wanted for failing to comply with her release order.
Last month, Perez was one of two suspects linked to allegedly setting fire to a Scarborough apartment building.
Anyone with information on Perez’s location is asked to contact Toronto police. She is described as five-foot-five with a heavy build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Toronto FC burned by Chicago Fire's lone goal in 90th minute
Powerball prize grows to US$900 million after no jackpot winner drawn
Merrifield, Bichette hit homers as Blue Jays beat Diamondbacks for 7th win in 8 games
Ukraine bides its time in its counteroffensive, trying to stretch Russian forces before striking
Lundgaard takes pole at Honda Indy Toronto, IndyCar season leader Palou 15th
Man in critical condition following assault at Hamilton park
OPP investigating fatal crash on Highway 401 west of Napanee, Ont.
Foreign interference shows need for Canada to get serious on media literacy: advocate
Ottawa truck driver accused of child luring sentenced to 36 months in Florida prison after pleading no contest