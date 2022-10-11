Police seek 2 women who may have witnessed suspicious brush fire in Langford

West Shore RCMP are hoping to speak with two women who may have information about a suspicious brush fire in Langford, B.C., over the weekend.

Police say they were called to the fire at the north side of a walking trail near 2881 Peatt Rd. around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The Langford Fire Department also responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.

Mounties say they're investigating the cause of the fire and are hoping to speak with two witnesses who were reportedly in the area before police arrived.

The witnesses are described as two women in their late 60s who were walking on the trail.

"We are looking to speak to these ladies as they may have information that could help us in our investigation," said West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.