Police seek 3 men involved in armed Beaumont home invasion
RCMP are seeking the public's help in solving an armed Beaumont home invasion where the robbers used a stolen vehicle that was later torched.
Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the robbery. Residents told police they woke up to a loud crash and three unknown armed males in their home.
"After demanding and taking items from the homeowners, it appears that the suspects realized that they were in the wrong home and left," Mounties said in a statement.
Police describe one of the suspects as skinny and around 5'7" tall (170 centimetres), having a dark complexion, and wearing a black hoodie, pants, navy blue toque and a scarf over his face.
The second and third thieves are said to have worn dark clothing, had dark complexions, and were skinny and around 170 centimetres tall.
It was reported to police that all of the robbers had a "slight" South Asian accent.
The three armed home invaders fled in a light-coloured SUV believed to be a Hyundai Kona.
According to RCMP, a similar vehicle was later located burnt south of Beaumont. Investigators found that vehicle was reported stolen on Dec. 9 from south Edmonton.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online.
