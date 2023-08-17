Police seek additional information on fatal shooting at Market Mall

Calgary police are looking for help from the public in connection with a fatal shooting at Market Mall.

At 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, police were called to the south entrance of the shopping centre following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a man had been shot.

The victim was later identified as 23-year-old Danny Truong.

Investigators are now looking for additional information in the case, including any dash cam footage from drivers in the area.

Anyone who was in the southeast parking lot of Market Mall, outside the Starbucks and The Keg Steakhouse and Bar between 12:45 and 2:20 p.m., may have information that could help.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips