RCMP locate teen sought in connection with North Battleford high school assault

Battleford RCMP issued a plea for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old suspect who was believed to be armed and dangerous.

The boy was wanted in connection with an alleged assault at North Battleford Comprehensive High School on Wednesday.

In an update sent to news media, RCMP said the boy was taken into custody without incident at 3 p.m.

Due to his age, CTV News has removed his name and other identifying details from this story.

One person was reported to have suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to an RCMP news release issued early Wednesday afternoon.

The school was placed on lockdown following the incident. One officer who responded to school was seen carrying a rifle.

More information on the ongoing investigation will be shared when it becomes available, RCMP said.

With files from Dan Shingoose.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.