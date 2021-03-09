Calgary police are seeking the public’s assistance about a hit-and-run that took place on the afternoon of Feb. 19 at the intersection of Bowness Road and 73 Street N.W.

The incident took place between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. when a pedestrian was struck by a white sedan driven by a man described as being between 20 and 30 years old with brown skin tone.

The pedestrian who was struck was knocked unconscious, and sustained a fractured rib and several abrasions.

Anyone with information or who may have CCTV video of that intersection is asked to contact police on their non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters may contact Calgary Crimestoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by using the P3Tips app available in the Apple Store or at Google Play.