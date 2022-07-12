Police seek assistance identifying suspects in relation to theft at Cole Harbour Walmart

Halifax District RCMP is seeking the public's help in identifying a man and woman they say was involved in a theft at a department store in Cole Harbour, N.S., on Monday.

Police responded to a report of a theft at the Walmart store located on Cole Harbour Road around 12 p.m.

Upon arrival, police learned a man and woman had stolen items, including Nintendo consoles and video games from a locked display case, valued at about $5,000.

Police say the man was wearing dark coloured camouflage shorts and T-shirt, with a dark hat at the time of the incident.

The woman involved in the incident is said to have been wearing black shorts and a black Nike zip-up hoodie.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.