Police seek assistance in locating missing Tillsonburg woman

Oxford OPP are searching for a missing 72-year-old woman from Tillsonburg.

Police say 72-year-old Shirley was last seen on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m., nearBidwell Street and Washington Grand Avenue.

Shirley is described as five feet, two inches tall, with short salt and pepper hair and a medium build.

She was last seen wearing a red winter coat, hot pink T-shirt with “Super Nana” printed on it, blue and pink plaid pants, grey shoes and carrying a purse.

Police are asking the community to check their security cameras and to contact the Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *677 via cell phone or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).