Police seek assistance on break and enter, vandalism, at N.B. school

The RCMP is seeking the public's help with a break and enter and vandalism at a school in Hampton, N.B.

Police say during the early morning hours on April 10, a break and enter occurred at Hampton High School on Elizabeth Avenue.

Hampton RCMP say at least one person entered the building around 1:30 a.m. and damaged a classroom before leaving. The incident was reported to police later that morning.

On April 19, police say they received a second report of damage and vandalism inside the same school's theatre room. Officers say the incident occurred between April 12 and 16.

Both incidents are believed to be connected, according to police.The RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in finding those responsible.

Anyone with information, or who was in the area during the early morning hours of April 10 and witnessed suspicious activity, is asked to contact the Hampton RCMP detachment.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers.