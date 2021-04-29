Police seek assistance to locate Calgary man wanted on warrant
Calgary police are asking for help to locate a man who failed to appear in court for an ongoing murder trial.
Police have issued a warrant for Cheth Mitchell, 32, and say they have tried a number of times to locate him.
Mitchell is described as:
- 188 centimetres (6’2") tall
- Weighing approximately 95 kilograms (210 pounds)
- Dark hair
- Brown eyes
- Police say he is known to spend time in the downtown area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org