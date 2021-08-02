Police seek dash cam footage following serious collision in south Edmonton
Edmonton police are appealing to the public for dash cam footage after a collision in south Edmonton on Sunday that resulted in two people being sent to hospital.
Police say a BMW 335XI was travelling south yesterday around 2:20 p.m. near Ellerslie Road on 103A Street SW. Its driver lost control around a curve, causing the car to cross the centre line and collide head-on with a northbound Toyota RAV4.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision, according to police.
The BMW driver, a 33-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The male driver of the Toyota, 65, suffered minor injuries, while his 70-year-old female passenger remains in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Police say the BMW was seen travelling with the dark-coloured sedan pictured above near 103 A Street SW and 41 Avenue SW.
Anyone with dash cam footage of either vehicle is asked to contact police.
