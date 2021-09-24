Police seek dash cam footage linked to Thursday night targeted shooting

Police are searching for dashcam footage to aid their investigation into a targeted shooting in south Edmonton Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the shooting in the area of 23 Avenue and 106 Street after 9 p.m.

Two injured men in their 20s were taken to hospital where one succumbed to his injuries, police said. The other man remains in hospital in non-life threatening condition.

An autopsy is scheduled for Oct. 1.

The Edmonton Police Service says no arrests have been made.

“Detectives are hopeful that dashcam footage from the area may assist with their investigation,” EPS said in a news release.

“Anyone with dash cam footage who was driving in the area of 23 Avenue between Calgary Trail and 111 Street from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, is asked to contact the EPS.”

Information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or EPS at 780-423-4567.